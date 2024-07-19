Biden plans to campaign again as Democrats meet on nomination process

It is unclear how the nominating process would unfold if Biden were to abandon his reelection bid amid questions about his mental sharpness.

Biden has been isolating since he tested positive for Covid this week. O'Malley Dillon's remarks come after several reports that Biden is now taking calls to step aside seriously. Several Democratic officials think an exit is a matter of time, Reuters reported on Thursday.

Biden's reflection is an about-face, as he has insisted for weeks that he would stay in the race despite calls from heavyweights in his party to cede his position at the top of the Democratic ticket after a shaky June 27 debate performance against Trump.

Trump, 78, accepted the Republican Party's nomination this week in Milwaukee, speaking before a rapt audience on Thursday.

Some Democrats have now begun openly advertising against Biden. Pass the Torch, a group that wants Biden to step down, has launched a TV ad to air in Washington and Rehoboth, Delaware, where Biden frequently vacations, and features Democratic voters from Pennsylvania urging Biden to "pass the torch."