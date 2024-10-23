Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Biden quickly backtracks after saying Trump should be locked up

'We got to lock him up,' Biden said at the campaign office. Seeming to catch himself, he quickly added: 'Politically lock him up. Lock him out. That’s what we have to do'
International New York Times
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 15:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 15:01 IST
World newsJoe BidenDonald TrumpUS Presidential Elections

Follow us on :

Follow Us