Biden to sharpen attack on Trump in January 6 anniversary speech

London: President Joe Biden will observe the third anniversary of the January 6 attacks on the US Capitol with a political speech near the historic Revolutionary War site in Valley Forge where he will make the case that his top Republican rival Donald Trump poses an existential threat to democracy, the re-election campaign said on Wednesday.

The stop near the war encampment in Pennsylvania will be followed by a campaign visit on Monday to Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina, where a white supremacist in 2015 killed nine parishioners at the historic Black church. Biden will focus on what the campaign described as rising threats of political violence.

Taken together, the two visits will represent Biden's most direct public attacks this election cycle on Trump and the Republican party he controls, representing a shift in tone after spending much of 2023 touting his signature legislation and the economy.