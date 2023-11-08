US fund for deepwater shipping container terminal at Colombo will aid economic recovery of Sri Lanka: Adani company

'DFC's commitment of USD 553 million in private-sector loans for the West Container Terminal will expand its shipping capacity, creating greater prosperity for Sri Lanka - without adding to sovereign debt - while at the same time strengthening the position of our allies across the region.' The US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung said, the USD 553 million investment by DFC for the long-term development of the Port of Colombo's West Container Terminal will facilitate private sector-led growth in Sri Lanka and attract crucial foreign exchange inflows during its economic recovery.