Black box shows Brazil plane crashed 1 minute after pilots sensed trouble, local media says

According to TV Globo, the transcript covers about two hours of audio recording, including a question from the copilot to the pilot about what was going on, and saying the plane needed "more power" to be stabilized.

The plane, an ATR-72 turboprop from local airline Voepass, was bound for Sao Paulo from Cascavel, in the southern state of Parana, and crashed at around 1:30 pm (1630 GMT) in the town of Vinhedo, some 80 km (50 miles) northwest of Sao Paulo.

The crash killed all aboard but no one on the ground was hurt.

Video shared on social media right after the accident showed the ATR-72 aircraft spinning out of control as it plunged down behind a cluster of trees near houses, followed by a large plume of black smoke.

The pilots did not report an emergency or adverse weather conditions, the Brazilian air force said on Friday in a statement.

TV Globo said that, according to people investigating the crash, analysis of the audio alone will not make it possible for now to determine the cause of the crash.