Blinken to travel to Israel, Jordan, Egypt and Qatar—State Department

Washington is trying to put pressure on Israel and Hamas to take a ceasefire proposal that US President Joe Biden laid out last week
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 June 2024, 16:54 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to the Middle East next week, the US State Department said on Friday, as Washington is trying to put pressure on Israel and Hamas to take a ceasefire proposal that US President Joe Biden laid out last week.

In his eighth visit to the region since Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7, triggering the latest episode of bloodshed in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the top US diplomat will visit Egypt, Israel, Jordan and Qatar and meet with their senior leaders.

Published 07 June 2024, 16:54 IST
