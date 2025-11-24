<p>Sau Paulo: A panel of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brazil">Brazil</a>'s Supreme Court on Monday formed a majority to keep former President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jair-bolsonaro">Jair Bolsonaro</a> under police custody.</p>.The real failure on climate didn’t happen in Brazil.<p>Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Bolsonaro's detention on Saturday, after more than 100 days of house arrest, citing potential flight risk as the right-wing leader awaits final appeals of his prison sentence for plotting a coup.</p><p>Justices Flavio Dino and Cristiano Zanin joined Moraes on Monday, forming a majority on the four-judge panel. </p>