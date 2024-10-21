Brazil's Lula cancels trip to BRICS summit on medical advice

<p>Brasilia: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday canceled his trip to Russia for the BRICS summit, following medical advice to temporarily avoid long-haul flights after hurting his head in an accident at home.</p><p>In a statement, the presidential office said Lula, who was initially scheduled to depart at 5 pm local time on Sunday, will now participate in the BRICS meeting via videoconference.</p><p>The diplomatic forum founded 15 years ago by major emerging markets Brazil, Russia, India, China has since expanding to include South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.</p> .Setting timeline for ending Ukraine war difficult, says Putin; appreciates Modi's concern, endorses his description of BRICS.<p>According to a medical report issued by the Sirio Libanes Hospital in Brasilia, Lula "was advised to avoid long-distance air travel but is otherwise able to carry out his regular duties."</p><p>The report added that had Lula suffered a laceration to the "occipital region" in the back of his head.</p>