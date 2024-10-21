Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Brazil's Lula cancels trip to BRICS summit on medical advice

In a statement, the presidential office said Lula, who was initially scheduled to depart at 5 pm local time on Sunday, will now participate in the BRICS meeting via videoconference.
Reuters
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 19:18 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 19:18 IST
World newsBrazilBRICSLuiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Follow us on :

Follow Us