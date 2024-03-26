JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Britain summons Chinese charge d'affaires over cyber row

Britain on Tuesday summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in London to set out its condemnation of alleged cyber activity from Chinese state-affiliated actors against British democratic institutions.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 14:33 IST

Follow Us

London: Britain on Tuesday summoned the chargé d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in London to set out its condemnation of alleged cyber activity from Chinese state-affiliated actors against British democratic institutions.

"The (Foreign Office) set out the Government’s unequivocal condemnation of Chinese state-affiliated organisations and individuals undertaking malicious cyber activity against UK democratic institutions and parliamentarians," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office said in a statement.

"The UK Government would not tolerate such threatening activity, and would continue to take strong action with partners across the globe to respond."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 March 2024, 14:33 IST)
World newsChinaUnited Kingdom

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT