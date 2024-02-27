Britain’s Prince William pulls out of godfather’s memorial due to ‘personal matter’

The 41-year-old Prince of Wales’ Kensington Palace office said that the royal had called the Greek royal family, which is attending the memorial service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, to let them know he was unable to attend the service.

The palace did not give any further details but in an update on the health of William's wife, Kate Middleton, it said the Princess of Wales “continues to be doing well” after an abdominal surgery earlier.