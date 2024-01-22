Britain to retain substantial number of European Union laws until at least 2026

In an update on Monday, the government said it would "revoke or reform approximately 500 instruments" in 2024 and that it hoped to have reviewed or repealed over half of such laws by June 2026.

"The Government is on track to reform or revoke over half of the entire stock of REUL accrued in the more than 40 years that the UK was a member of the EU by June 2026," the business ministry said in a report.

A government tracker of remaining REUL shows that currently 33% of 6,757 retained laws have been amended, repealed or replaced.

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said that the government was "reducing the number of new regulations and ensuring the wider regulatory landscape is effective and fit for purpose."

"While much has been achieved, there is still much to do," she said in the introduction of the report.