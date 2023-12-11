BTS members head for South Korean military service

Seoul: The remaining four members of K-pop supergroup BTS will begin their 18-month military service in South Korea this week, joining three others already serving, and with fans not expecting to see them perform again as a group until 2025.

A group of fans braved rainy weather on Monday to bid a temporary farewell to the seven-member band's leader, RM, and vocalist V in front of their boot camp in the central city of Nonsan.

"I think I'll be fine except for one thing, that I won't be able to make happy memories with you for a while, which is the hardest part," V wrote on fan platform Weverse on Monday, wishing fans well and happiness.

RM also wrote there that he might be lonely at times, but that the 18 months would be a chance to get new inspiration and learn new things.