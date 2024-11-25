Bus crash in Brazil's Alagoas state leaves 17 dead; dozens rescued

<p>At least 17 people died and 29 others were rescued after a bus crashed in the northeastern Brazilian state of Alagoas on Sunday, the state's health secretariat said.</p><p>One person was taken to the Mata Regional Hospital but succumbed to their injuries, while the others died at the scene, the secretariat said in a statement.</p><p>Details of the accident were not disclosed, but local media reported that the bus had overturned on a cliff in the region.</p><p>Alagoas Governor Paulo Dantas decreed three days of mourning for those who perished.</p>.Indian national jailed, to be caned for molesting women, girls in Singapore.<p>"I have ordered the full mobilization of the state, with teams from the fire brigade and the entire health structure working to help," the governor added in a statement.</p><p>On his X account, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said that the federal government was monitoring the situation and would support the state authorities in rescue and care for the victims. </p>