<p>US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Monday the US can try to negotiate an end to the Ukrainian crisis without a ceasefire that brings a pause in fighting.</p><p>He mentioned he would call Russian President Vladimir Putin after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and it was possible the three leaders could hold a meeting.</p><p>Trump also told reporters in the Oval Office that he had just spoken to Putin indirectly.</p>