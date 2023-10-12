Canada grants asylum to man who once housed pro-Khalistanis

In Canada, an immigration tribunal ruled that a Sikh man who "housed and fed Khalistani militants in India" be allowed into the country since he did so "mostly out of necessity" and fearing retribution, as per National Post.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) argued that Kamaljit Singh, an Indian citizen, was ineligible to enter the North American country since their immigration laws prohibit individuals engaging in or instigating "subversion by force of any government" from entering.

The Indian had told Canada's border authorities that he fed and sheltered armed Sikh militants at his farm back in India intermittently between 1982 and 1992, National Post reported.

Ram also told the authorities that he was a supporter of ideas for a separate Sikh state propagated by followers of the late Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was a leading figure in the pro-Khalistan movement.

The Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) tribunal, however, said in a recent ruling that it didn't have "reasonable grounds" to stop him from entering Canada, as per the report.