Canada school cancels ‘Khalistan Referendum’ after posters with AK-47, Talwinder Singh Parmar put up

Emphasising the need to provide a safe environment for the school community, the school’s statement said that anyone renting their facilities must adhere to their set of policies and guidelines.

“As a school district, our primary mission is to provide quality education and support to our students and ensure a safe environment for our school communities. Our agreements, policies and guidelines, including those for rentals, support our district in creating a safe environment for our community. Anyone renting our facilities must adhere to this,” the release read.

This comes after the school faced severe backlash over “daylight promotion of gun violence.”

Prior to the cancellation of the referendum, several Indo-Canadians had written to the school board expressing their displeasure over using a government school for the Kalistani Referendum. They had claimed posters of Talwinder Singh Parmar, the main accused in the 1985 Air India flight 182 bombing, were all over the school.