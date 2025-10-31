Canadian court sentences Indian-origin man to 25 years' imprisonment for 2022 murder case

<p>Ottawa: A Canadian court has sentenced an Indian-origin man to 25 years of imprisonment in a 2022 homicide case, local media reported. </p><p>A jury at the Supreme Court of British Columbia convicted Balraj Basra of first-degree murder and arson on Tuesday, City News reported. </p><p>The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Basra is the third man to be convicted in the shooting death of Vishal Walia at a golf club on the lands of the University of British Columbia on October 17, 2022, CBC reported on Wednesday. </p><p>The two other convicts, Iqbal Kang and Deandre Baptiste, were sentenced earlier. </p>.NIA court convicts Lucknow man for involvement in terror conspiracy hatched by Al-Qaeda.<p>While Kang was sentenced to 17 years in prison with an additional five-year concurrent sentence for arson, Baptiste was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 17 years, the report said. </p><p>The three convicts torched a vehicle after fatally shooting 38-year-old Vishal Walia, after which the police were called in October 2022, the report said. </p><p>Officers from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) quickly identified the suspects who fled the scene in another vehicle.</p><p>British Columbia Highway Patrol, the Richmond Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the VPD arrested the suspects a few minutes later, the report said.</p>