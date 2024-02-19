Cause of Navalny's death not yet determined, probe officials tell lawyers

Russian investigators have not yet determined the cause of Alexei Navalny's death and a probe into it has been extended, his mother and lawyers were told by investigative officials, his spokesperson Kiran Yarmysh said on Monday.

On Monday, the widow of Alexei Navalny, joined EU foreign ministers in Brussels. days before the two-year mark of Russia's war on Ukraine.

Yulia Navalnaya told a Western gathering of leaders, diplomats and other officials in Munich on Friday that Putin and his allies would bear responsibility "for what they did to our country, to my family, to my husband".