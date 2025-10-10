Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ceasefire between Hamas and Israel takes effect; forces to remain in Gaza, says Netanyahu

Hamas is expected to release 20 living Israeli hostages within 72 hours of the ceasefire’s start.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 11:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 11:09 IST
World newsIsraelBenjamin NetanyahuCeasefireHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us