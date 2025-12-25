<p>Beijing: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">China</a> accused the US on Thursday of distorting its defence policy in an effort to thwart an improvement in China-India ties. Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian was responding to a question at a press briefing on whether China might exploit a recent easing of tensions with India over disputed border areas to keep ties between the United States and India from deepening. </p>.Suu Kyi’s absence speaks louder than Junta’s ballot.<p>China views its ties with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, Lin said, adding that the border issue was a matter between China and India and "we object to any country passing judgment about this issue". The Pentagon said in a report on Tuesday that China "probably seeks to capitalize on decreased tension to stabilize bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of US-India ties".</p>