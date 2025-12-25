Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China accuses US of trying to thwart improved China-India ties

China views its ties with ⁠India from a ⁠strategic and long-term perspective.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 08:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 08:47 IST
World newsUSChina

Follow us on :

Follow Us