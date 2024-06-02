China lands on moon's far side in historic sample retrieval mission

Singapore: China landed an uncrewed spacecraft on the far side of the moon on Sunday, a landmark mission aiming to retrieve the world's first rock and soil samples from the dark lunar hemisphere, China's space agency said.

The landing elevates China's space power status in a global rush to the moon, where countries, including the United States, are hoping to exploit lunar minerals to sustain long-term astronaut missions and moon bases within the next decade.

The Chang'e-6 craft, equipped with an array of tools and its own launcher, touched down in a gigantic impact crater called the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the moon's space-facing side at 6:23 am Beijing time (2223 GMT), the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a statement on its website.

The mission "involves many engineering innovations, high risks and great difficulty," CNSA said. "The payloads carried by the Chang'e-6 lander will work as planned and carry out scientific exploration missions."