<p>Beijing: China on Sunday launched a Pakistani remote sensing satellite along with two of its own onboard a single rocket, further deepening space cooperation between the two all-weather allies.</p>.<p>A Lijian-1 Y8 carrier rocket carrying three satellites Pakistan remote-sensing satellite (PRSS-2), AIRSAT 03 and 04 satellites was launched from a commercial aerospace innovation pilot zone in northwest China, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.</p>.<p>The satellites were successfully placed in the planned orbit, it said.</p>.<p>This is the third Pakistani satellite launched by China this year. Earlier, it launched Pakistan Remote Sensing Satellite (PRSS-1) in July and PRSC-EO1 in January.</p>.<p>China has been helping Pakistan launch satellites in recent years, broadening their alliance into the space arena.</p>.<p>Last year, China launched a multi-mission communication satellite for Pakistan.</p>.<p>In 2018, China sent two Pakistan satellites into orbit the PRSS-1, the country's first optical remote sensing satellite, and the PakTES-1A, a smaller observation craft. </p>