China making inroads into key choke points in Indian Ocean: US Congresswoman

Recalling that hearing, Young further said, “We cannot forget the significance of Indo in the Indo-Pacific. The CCP has sparked border conflicts along the Line of (Actual) Control with India and its submarines and warships regularly sail in the Indian Ocean.” Pointing out that the CCP is a top trading partner for Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Afghanistan, all countries that surround “our strategic partner India,” Young said, “The PLA's presence is also intensifying both along the Indian border and in the Indian Ocean.” Aid and cooperation play a pivotal role not only in advancing US interests in South Asia but also in enhancing their prosperity and keeping the region free and open, Young said. “Without greater US support, our allies and friends could be forced to accept further trade and investment from the CCP.”

Young said she is “particularly concerned” about the growing relationship between CCP and the Maldives, which she described as a “key US security partner in the Indian Ocean.” The Maldives, having received several large CCP investments including $200 million for the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, is $1.4 billion in debt to the CCP, she said, adding, “During the Maldives president's visit with Xi Jinping in January, the two countries signed an additional 20 bilateral agreements.”

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu said that the military relationship between the Maldives and the People's Republic of China is only now starting. “We have the opportunity to shape that relationship through competition if you're the Maldives,” he said.