Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

China man tows Tesla with ox in protest after second-hand car doesn't charge

The pre-owned Tesla car, before the sale, was driven for more than 2,80,000 km and had suffered significant physical damage.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 08:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 08:13 IST
World newsChinaTeslaElectric VehicleTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us