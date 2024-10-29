China man tows Tesla with ox in protest after second-hand car doesn't charge

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tesla">Tesla</a> Model Y is one of the most advanced electric vehicles in the world. It comes with cutting-edge self-driving technology and powerful motors. It is really expensive for an average customer, but there is an option to buy pre-owned models for a lesser price.</p><p>A man (name unknown) in China bought a used Tesla Model Y variant for 101,000 Yuan (approximately Rs 11.89 lakh/$14,000) on the popular pre-owned car seller platform Guazi. It should be noted that a brand-new Model Y costs 335,900 Yuan (around Rs 39,54,107).</p><p>Happy that he got a good deal on the Tesla car, he went for a drive. But his joy was short-lived.</p><p>After a few hours of driving, the car abruptly stopped mid-way with a warning on the dashboard screen saying the car wasn't charged enough to reach the destination. He tried charging the car at a charging point, but the car couldn't be charged due to a malfunction in the battery.</p>.Tesla promises paid robotaxis next year, but significant hurdles remain.<p>There is no information on whether he drove the car himself or was delivered from the showroom. </p><p>The car owner tried to get in touch with customer care service personnel at Gauzi and Tesla, but couldn't get the issue resolved, <a href="https://www.scmp.com/news/people-culture/trending-china/article/3284143/china-driver-buys-used-us14000-tesla-finds-it-will-not-charge-tows-ox-protest?module=top_story&pgtype=subsection">reported</a> South China Morning Post (SCMP).</p><p>Though frustrated, the man came up with a creative way to protest to gain attention from the press and social media platforms to highlight the lethargic attitude of Gauzi platform towards customers.</p><p>He bought an ox to tow the white Tesla Model Y with messages -- 'Deceived by Gauzi' and 'fraud' -- paint sprayed on the car body.</p><p>As planned, the ox towing the Tesla Model Y car on the road caught the attention of the citizens. They took videos which instantly went viral on social platforms.</p><p><strong>Twist in the tale</strong></p><p>Taking note of the issue, Gauzi released a statement that the customer, who is a professional car dealer was well aware of the defects of the car. </p><p>That particular car was sold by Gauzi's subsidiary Chesupai, a customer-to-business service firm.</p><p>The Tesla car, before the sale, was driven for more than 280,000 km and had suffered significant physical damage. </p><p>It was rated grade D, meaning it should be purchased with caution. </p><p>Despite the issues, the customer knowingly purchased the car with defects. And, now, he is probably trying to get some media attention and sympathy, the statement said.</p><p>“This poor old ox, has anyone thought about its feelings?” SCMP cited a user on the social media platform.</p><p>“This is so bizarre. A car that cannot be charged is basically a scrap, and you’re selling it for 101,000 yuan?” said another.</p>