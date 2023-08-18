Home
Homeworld

China resumes beef imports from South Africa ahead of Xi's visit

China banned imports of even-toed ungulate-related products from South Africa in March 2022 due to outbreak of FMD
Last Updated 18 August 2023, 06:59 IST

China resumed beef imports from the Republic of South Africa on Aug. 17, according to an announcement on Thursday from the country's customs administration.

Chinese customs also said in a separate announcement on Thursday that they have recognised several regions in South Africa as zones free of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). These are the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and parts of Limpopo, Free State, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and North West, it said.

China banned imports of even-toed ungulate-related products from South Africa in March 2022 due to an outbreak of FMD in a cattle farm in the North West province, according to an announcement by Chinese customs last year.

The resumption comes just ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to South Africa. Xi will attend the BRICS leaders' meeting and visit the country on Aug. 21-24, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement on Friday.

(Published 18 August 2023, 06:59 IST)
World newsChinaSouth AfricaXi JinpingBRICSBeef

