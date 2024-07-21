China’s leadership treads beaten path at crucial Third Plenum

The document also emphasised balancing development and security, a code word for the party’s control over the economy. The CPC’s relationship with the economy is a vexing issue with serious consequences for the domestic economy and the outside world. In recent years, Xi has attempted to discipline the growing influence of private entrepreneurs — disorderly capital in CPC’s ideological terms — through dictates. The meeting reinforced the policymakers’ commitment to strengthen institutions and regulations, underlining that effective governance with the firm control of the CPC is key to reform.