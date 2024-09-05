China woman counsels mistresses to leave married men in extra-marital affairs

A woman named Wang Zhenxi (39) from central China has been counselling mistresses to leave married men with whom they have been having affairs.
According to a report by South China Morning Post, Zhenxi who is a relationship counsellor based in Henan, specialises in 'mistress dispelling'.
She has been in this field for 8 years now and during the time span, she has received enquiries from about 10,000 clients.
According to SCMP, Zhenxi, who established her company in 2016 after she herself faced the same tragedy, said, "My husband had an affair, and I could not accept it. To go through those ‘dark days’, I started learning psychology and reading books on emotions."
She said that she earned a counselling licence by clearing psychology exams and later started writing articles about human emotions and marriages.
The articles, which brought the fame, also brought people to her doorstep asking for advice regarding their relationships and their spouse's infidelity.
According to SCMP, she said, "I responded to them individually, devising a solution to persuade the mistress to leave, which I termed the ‘marriage correction method’."
Zhenxi travels around China meeting her clients, clients' husbands, mistresses to get a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing issue and how to talk to each person individually.
She prepares a 'mind map' according to the client's family situations and personalities to effectively communicate with them.
Zhenxi who charges 700 yuan for her counselling services also helps mistresses find new partners or boyfriends through blind dates.
Though she has been helping people mend their relationships, Zhenxi has some non-negotiables which are not to be dealing with clients who are drug or gambling addicts or those mistresses who seek aid in manipulating the wives to initiate divorce proceedings against their husbands.
According to the publication's report, Zhenxi said that she had once received a call from a woman who offered her 3,00,000 yuan to convince her husband's mistress to leave him, which she declined.
She once helped a 29-year-woman cope up during her hard times when she discovered that her boyfriend was already married.
She paid multiple visits to the woman convincing and providing her support to end the relationship.
Another successful case of Zhenxi was when one of her clients who was a 32-year-old woman told her that her husband had an extramarital affair.
Zhenxi invested a month's time to persuade the lover to leave the man so that he could return back to his family.
According to SCMP, she said, "This client then became my assistant because she thought my job was meaningful. She often helps our clients by sharing her own story."
From her own experience and after handling lots of such cases, Zhenxi concludes that extramarital affair is not the reason for a failed marriage but instead is a symptom of underlying issues within the relationship or marriage.
According to the publication's report, she said, "Because the couple have problems in their relationship, one has an affair; thus, the mistress’s departure cannot entirely resolve the issue. The two partners in a marriage must be sincere with each other and value their relationship. Otherwise, while one mistress may leave, another may take her place."