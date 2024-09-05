China woman counsels mistresses to leave married men in extra-marital affairs

A woman named Wang Zhenxi (39) from central China has been counselling mistresses to leave married men with whom they have been having affairs.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, Zhenxi who is a relationship counsellor based in Henan, specialises in 'mistress dispelling'.

She has been in this field for 8 years now and during the time span, she has received enquiries from about 10,000 clients.

According to SCMP, Zhenxi, who established her company in 2016 after she herself faced the same tragedy, said, "My husband had an affair, and I could not accept it. To go through those ‘dark days’, I started learning psychology and reading books on emotions."

She said that she earned a counselling licence by clearing psychology exams and later started writing articles about human emotions and marriages.

The articles, which brought the fame, also brought people to her doorstep asking for advice regarding their relationships and their spouse's infidelity.

According to SCMP, she said, "I responded to them individually, devising a solution to persuade the mistress to leave, which I termed the ‘marriage correction method’."

Zhenxi travels around China meeting her clients, clients' husbands, mistresses to get a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing issue and how to talk to each person individually.

She prepares a 'mind map' according to the client's family situations and personalities to effectively communicate with them.