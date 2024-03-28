China's WuXi AppTec shared US client's data with Beijing, US intelligence officials told senators

US intelligence officials in late February told senators working on a biotech security bill that Chinese pharmaceutical firm WuXi AppTec had transferred US intellectual property to Beijing without consent, according to two sources. The US government is concerned that certain Chinese biotech companies are contributing technology or research and development for use by China's military, and the proposed legislation would restrict US government funds going to those Chinese companies.

The classified briefing to about a dozen senators was led by the FBI, the State Department and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Those officials said that WuXi AppTec and other Chinese entities had engaged in activity in the US contrary to US national security interests, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

Among the agencies' concerns was information reflected in recent intelligence reporting that WuXi AppTec transferred a US client's intellectual property to Chinese authorities without consent, the two sources said.

The sources did not reveal the name of the client or the nature of the information due to the sensitivity of the classified material.