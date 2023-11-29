China's Xi visits financial hub Shanghai

Vice Premier He Lifeng, Shanghai's Communist party secretary Chen Jining and Mayor Gong Zheng also accompanied his visit.

A video posted by state television showed Xi inspecting a humanoid robot and a section of an exhibition showcasing China's integrated circuits technology, an industry that he has been pushing for more mondernisation and self-sufficiency.

He could also be seen touring an affordable housing compound in Shanghai's Minhang district. The Chinese government has in recent months pledged more support in boosting affordable housing as high home prices in major cities like Shanghai shut out many buyers.

It was his first visit to the city since November 2020 and comes a year after historic street protests against China's zero-Covid policy broke out in Shanghai.

The visit also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Shanghai Free-Trade Zone (FTZ), a testing ground for economic reforms that has struggled to live up to its initial promise of free-flowing currency and easier international trade.

Shanghai is home to China's largest foreign business community, hosting firms such as Tesla, Disney and L'Oreal, but its economy and global reputation was badly hit by a two-month-long Covid-induced lockdown last year.

Xi's visit also comes as confidence among foreign businesses and private investors in the Chinese economy remains subdued, hurt by the country's past Covid policies and a years-long regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to property that the government began easing this year.

Overtures by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, a close Xi confidant, to both foreign firms and local entrepreneurs over the past year where he has declared the country open for business has been greeted with scepticism in light of a broader anti-espionage law, and moves such as raids on consultancies, as well as a lack of policies to boost confidence.