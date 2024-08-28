Chinese Communist Party official sentenced to death in China's largest corruption case

Li, 64, once headed a special economic zone in Hohhot and the city’s water management authority. He is the third official to be sentenced to death after being found guilty of graft since 2007 when China tightened the death penalty after Lai Xiaomin, former chairman of state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co. Ltd., and Zhang Zhongsheng, a former vice mayor of Luliang in Shanxi province.