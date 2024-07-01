Chinese junior player Zhang dies during event in Indonesia

Badminton Asia expressed condolences on Monday following the death of 17-year-old Chinese player Zhang Zhijie, who passed away after collapsing on court during the Asian Junior Championships in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

Indonesia's Badminton Association (PBSI) and Badminton Asia said in a joint statement that Zhang collapsed during a match against Japan. The tournament's medical team arrived on the scene before an ambulance took him to a hospital, where Zhang died at 11:20 pm, they added.