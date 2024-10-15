Home
Homeworld

Christopher Columbus was a Sephardic Jew from Western Europe, finds study

Many historians have questioned the traditional theory that Columbus came from Genoa, Italy. Other theories range from him being a Spanish Jew or a Greek, to Basque, Portuguese or British.
Bloomberg
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 11:51 IST

Comments
Published 15 October 2024, 11:51 IST
World newsEuropeJew

