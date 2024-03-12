Citing 'security concerns', Pakistan's Punjab government bans Imran Khan's meetings at Adiala Jail

Lahore: Citing security reasons, Pakistan's Punjab government has banned former prime minister Imran Khan from holding any meetings including with his family members, lawyers and party leaders for two weeks at the Adiala Jail.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly protested the government's "fascist" decision saying another attempt is made by the state to silence Imran Khan's voice.

According to the Punjab Home Department notification, based on the threat alerts shared by different intelligence agencies of the country, there exist different types of threats to the security of Adiala Jail Rawalpindi (where Imran Khan has been incarcerated).