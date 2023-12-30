Climate activists block Amsterdam highway in protest against ING

"The capacity and infrastructure to quickly switch to 100 per cent renewable energy simply is not there yet," ING said. "We want to be part of the solution, instead of opting for the easy way out of fossil fuels." Images on local TV station AT5 showed protesters including children and elderly people peacefully sitting and walking on the highway, waving banners and flags. Police said in a statement they were looking for a way to peacefully end the demonstration. Amsterdam's city council had banned the A10 protest, instead allocating a nearby field for the demonstration, but protesters climbed up the embankment and onto the highway.