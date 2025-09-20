Collins Aerospace owner reports cyber-related disruption to software at some European airports

<p>London: Collins Aerospace owner RTX said on Saturday that it had become aware of a cyber-related disruption to its MUSE software in selected airports, after major European flight hubs flagged delays due to a cyberattack.</p><p>"We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality to our customers as quickly as possible," the company said. </p><p>"The impact is limited to electronic customer check-in and baggage drop and can be mitigated with manual check-in operations."</p>