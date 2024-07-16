Continued Taliban tolerance of terrorist groups sets conditions for terrorism to project into neighbouring states: UN report

The report added that "Notwithstanding continuing assertions by the Taliban that there are no foreign terrorist groups in Afghanistan other than ISIL-K, member states reported that over two dozen groups still operate in the country, enjoying freedom of manoeuvre under the de facto authorities with oversight from the General Directorate of Intelligence.” “Many member states expressed concern that in most scenarios, Afghanistan will remain a source of insecurity for Central Asia and the region. Continued Taliban tolerance of a range of terrorist groups, based across many Afghan provinces, sets the conditions for terrorism to project into neighbouring States, causing large loss of life,” the report said.