Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Crackdown on another CEO over 'office romance': Nestle top boss fired after relationship with employee revealed

In July, Astronomer's former CEO Andy Bryon was caught in a controversy, where his relationship with an employee was exposed at a Coldplay concert.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 16:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 16:03 IST
World newsBusiness NewscompaniesNestle

Follow us on :

Follow Us