Crew member working on Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ dies in fall

Members of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Radford Street for a death investigation about 6:55 am, said Officer Tony Im, a police spokesperson.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees said in a statement posted on social media that the organisation was “shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss”.

“We are working to support our member’s family and his fellow members and colleagues,” the union said.

Wonder Man a Disney+ series that is set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was not filming at the time of the accident.