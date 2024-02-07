Crew member working on Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ dies in fall

A crew member working on the set of Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man TV series at Radford Studios died on Tuesday after falling from a catwalk, officials said.
The man who died worked as a rigger, Deadline reported, and he died on set. A Marvel spokesperson confirmed those details in a statement, adding that “our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”
Members of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Radford Street for a death investigation about 6:55 am, said Officer Tony Im, a police spokesperson.
The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees said in a statement posted on social media that the organisation was “shocked and deeply saddened by this tragic loss”.
“We are working to support our member’s family and his fellow members and colleagues,” the union said.
Wonder Man a Disney+ series that is set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, was not filming at the time of the accident.