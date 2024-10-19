Darkness grips Cuba as power grid collapses across the country for second time

<p>Cuba's electrical grid collapsed again early on Saturday morning, state-run media reported, plunging the entire country into blackout for a second time just hours after authorities announced they had <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/cuba-slowly-starts-restoring-power-after-island-wide-blackout-3239592">begun reestablishing service</a>.</p><p><em>CubaDebate</em>, one of the islands state-run media outlets, said Cuba's grid operator, UNE, had reported at 6:15 am the "total disconnection of the national electro-energetic system."</p><p>"The Electric Union is working on its reestablishment," the brief message said.</p><p>Cuba's electrical grid first collapsed around midday on Friday after one of the island`s largest power plants failed, suddenly leaving more than 10 million without power.</p><p>Even before the grid`s collapse, an electricity shortfall on Friday had forced Cuba's communist-run government to send non-essential state workers home and cancel school classes for children as it sought to conserve fuel for generation.</p><p>But lights began to flicker on in scattered pockets across the island early in the evening on Friday, offering some hope that power would be restored.</p><p>The grid operator has not yet provided any details on what caused the grid to collapse again on Saturday, or how long it will take to reestablish service.</p><p>Cuba's government has blamed weeks of worsening blackouts - often 10 to 20 hours a day across much of the island - on deteriorating infrastructure, fuel shortages and rising demand.</p><p>Strong winds that began with Hurricane Milton last week had also complicated the island's ability to deliver scarce fuel from boats offshore to feed its power plants, officials have said.</p><p>Fuel deliveries to the island have dropped off significantly this year, as Venezuela, Russia and Mexico, once key suppliers, have reduced their exports to Cuba.</p><p>Key ally Venezuela slashed by half its deliveries of subsidized fuel to Cuba this year, forcing the island to search elsewhere for far more pricey oil on the spot market.</p><p>Cuba's government also blames the U.S. trade embargo, as well as sanctions under then-President Donald Trump, for ongoing difficulties in acquiring fuel and spare parts to operate and maintain its oil-fired plants.</p><p>The United States on Friday denied any role in the grid collapse in Cuba.</p>