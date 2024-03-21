Day after Modi's call to Putin, Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv injuring 10

Kyiv: Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, early on Thursday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging residential buildings and industrial facilities, city officials said, although air defences downed all the missiles.

The first large attack in recent weeks targeted the city with both ballistic and cruise missiles, said Serhiy Popko, the head of its military administration.

"After a pause of 44 days, the enemy launched another missile attack on Kyiv," he said. "All emergency services are working on sites. Clearing the consequences of the missile attack is underway."

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 10 people were injured across the city. An 11-year-old girl was among the two people taken to hospital, city officials said.