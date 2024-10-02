Israel loses 8 soldiers in battle with Hezbollah as Netanyahu weighs military response to Iran's attack

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the hourlong assault was retribution for the recent assassinations of leaders of Hezbollah and Hamas, another of its proxies that is fighting Israel in the Gaza Strip. Mohammad Bagheri, Iran’s top military officer, said the missiles had been aimed at three military bases and the headquarters of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service.

Video verified by The New York Times showed dozens of missiles exploding in different parts of Israel on Tuesday, including about a quarter-mile from the Mossad headquarters. Israel’s military said an air force base had sustained “a few hits,” but that essential infrastructure had been spared. Photos showed damage elsewhere, including to a school in southern Israel and a building in Tel Aviv.

The barrage of Iranian missiles came a day after Israeli ground forces pushed into parts of southern Lebanon in an invasion the military said aimed to eliminate Hezbollah’s ability to attack Israel. Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and elsewhere in the country killed 55 people and wounded over 150 others Tuesday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said.