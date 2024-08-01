Death of Hamas military leader Deif in July confirmed, Israel says

The head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last month, the Israeli military said on Thursday, a day after the group's political leader was assassinated in Teheran.

"The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) announces that on July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike," the military said.

Hamas did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Israeli announcement, which came as crowds gathered in Teheran for the funeral procession of Hamas' leader Isamil Haniyeh.