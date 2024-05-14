Death toll from floods in Indonesia's West Sumatra rises to over 50

Bukittinggi, Indonesia: The number of people killed by flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province has risen to 52, and more than 3,000 people have been evacuated, authorities said on Tuesday, with heavy rains expected until next week.

Torrential rain on Saturday evening triggered flash floods, landslides, and cold lava flow - a mud-like mixture of volcanic ash, rock debris and water - in three districts in West Sumatra province. On Monday, the death toll was 43.

The cold lava flow, known in Indonesia as a lahar, came from Mount Marapi, one of Sumatra's most active volcanoes. More than 20 people were killed when Marapi erupted in December. A series of eruptions have followed since.

Of the 52 dead, more than 45 have been identified, West Sumatra disaster agency spokesman Ilham Wahab said. Local rescuers, police and military will continue searching for 17 people who are still missing, he added.

Ilham said 249 houses, 225 hectares (556 acres) of land, including rice fields, and most of main roads in the three districts were damaged. The floods have receded since Sunday.