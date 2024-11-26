Delhi, Dhaka trade barbs over arrest of monk, police crackdown on protest by Hindus

<p>New Delhi: A war of words broke out between New Delhi and the interim government in Dhaka on Tuesday over the arrest of an ISKCON monk and the continuing atrocities on the Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh.</p> <p>As police fired teargas shells and baton-charged the Hindus protesting the arrest of an ISKCON priest at Chittagong in Bangladesh, New Delhi on Tuesday expressed its “deep concern” and called upon the interim government in Dhaka to protect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly of the country’s minority communities.</p> <p>Bangladesh retaliated by stating that the statement issued by India on the issue was “contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbouring countries”.</p>.'Ensure safety of minorities': India on arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Das in Bangladesh.<p>India conveyed its “deep concern” over the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a priest of the ISKCON, in Chittagong in Bangladesh. Das emerged as one of the frontline leaders of the protests by the Hindus of Bangladesh against religious persecution over the past few months following the collapse of the erstwhile Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina on August 5 this year. The monk was arrested by Bangladesh Police soon after he arrived in Chittagong from Dhaka on Monday.</p> <p>He was accused of sedition and denied bail by a court in Chittagong on Tuesday.</p> <p>“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatan Jagran Jote,” the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India said in a statement issued in New Delhi.</p> <p>The denial of bail to the monk intensified the protest by the Hindus in Chittagong. Police resorted to firing teargas shells and baton-charge to disperse the mob of protesters. An advocate, Saiful Islam Halif, was wounded during the clash and later succumbed to injuries.</p>.Bangladesh court sends Hindu religious community leader Chinmoy Krishna Das to jail.<p>“We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi stated.</p> <p>Hasina’s Awami League government in Dhaka had collapsed on August 5 this year in the wake of a mass agitation against the crackdown on the students and youths protesting reservation in public sector jobs. She had flown to the Indian Air Force base at Hindon in the National Capital Region of India just hours before her official residence – Gana Bhavan – had been stormed by hundreds of protesters. Economist Muhammad Yunus had taken over as the chief advisor of the interim government three days later. In his first congratulatory message to Yunus on August 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not-so-subtly conveyed to him India’s concerns over the attacks on the people of minority communities in the previous few days and the vandalisation of their shops and places of worship in Bangladesh.</p> <p>“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. Dhaka retaliated, claiming that Chinmoy Krishna Das had been arrested on "specific charges". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the interim government in Dhaka stated that New Delhi's statement did not reflect the harmony that existed among the peoples of all faiths in Bangladesh.

"It also completely disregards that the Government of Bangladesh is determined to conclusively end the culture of impunity to the perpetrators of gross human rights violations against the people of Bangladesh, thus treating the religious majority and minorities alike," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Bangladesh stated.

New Delhi referred to the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh. "There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples," the MEA said in New Delhi. We also note with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Shri Das.”</p> <p>Dhaka responded to New Delhi’s statement reaffirming “in the strongest terms” that every Bangladeshi, regardless of her or his religious identity, had the right to establish, maintain, or perform respective religious rituals and practices or express views without hindrance”. “Ensuring safety and security of all citizens, particularly the members of religious minorities, remains a duty of the Government of Bangladesh. This was yet again vindicated by the peaceful observance of Durga Puja throughout Bangladesh only last month”.</p> <p>Yunus’s interim government in Dhaka reiterated that the judiciary in Bangladesh was fully independent and that the government did not interfere in the work of the judiciary. “The matter under question (arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das) is at present being dealt with the court of law.”</p> <p>The Government of Bangladesh also stated that it was committed to upholding religious harmony in the country and was concerned over the death of the advocate in Chittagong on Tuesday. “Authorities have stepped up security in the port city to ensure that religious harmony is maintained at any cost.”</p>