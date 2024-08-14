Dhaka conveys to Delhi its displeasure over Sheikh Hasina's statement from India

New Delhi: Dhaka has conveyed to New Delhi its displeasure over Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s appeal from India to the people of her country to observe Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s death anniversary on Thursday though the interim government that succeeded hers cancelled the national holiday commemorating his assassination.

The interim government led by economist Muhammad Yunus as the chief advisor also claimed that the media reports in India about atrocities on Hindus and other minority communities in Bangladesh were “highly exaggerated”.

Touhid Hossain, the advisor on foreign affairs in Muhammad Yunus’s interim government, told Pranay Kumar Verma, New Delhi’s envoy to Dhaka, that the statement given by Sheikh Hasina from India about Bangladesh was not “conducive to fostering better bilateral relations”.