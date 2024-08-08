'Doesn't feel like home': Liverpool's Muslims shocked by UK riots

Feeling terrified

Saba Ahmed, a community worker and another Liverpudlian Muslim, said she had felt "terrified" in recent days, and her 15-year-old son was preferring to spend his summer holidays indoors on his PlayStation.

Still, many of Ahmed's white English friends had been supportive, she said, with some neighbours offering to do the grocery shopping for her so she could remain safe at home.

"That's our people in Liverpool, that's our fellow neighbours here," she said.

Others have been less fortunate.

Farmanullah Nasiri, a taxi driver, described being assaulted after picking up two passengers from Aigburth Road, Liverpool, in the early hours of Tuesday.

One of them, a woman, punched him on the face and broke his dashcam as she left his silver Ford Focus, after starting an argument over the fare and after abusing him once she learnt he was an ethnic Afghan, Nasiri said.

Nasiri, 28, says he did not file a police complaint.

A video shot at 0120 GMT on his iPhone showed a broken dashcam and blood above his right eye. Reuters was not able to verify his account of how it happened.

"This is kind of a racism ... Been here for more than 10 years in Liverpool. Everybody's friendly. There's no issue like this before. This is the first time," Nasiri said.

Tell MAMA, a group which monitors anti-Muslim incidents, has received over 500 calls and online reports of anti-Muslim behaviour from across the UK in the past week, a five-fold increase from the week before, its director Iman Atta told Reuters, describing Muslim communities as "terrorised."

Anti-Muslim hate has been growing in the UK even before the start of the riots, and particularly after the start of the conflict in Gaza last year, the group says.

Over one in four in a survey of 550 British Muslims last month said they had faced an anti-Muslim hate incident in the last year, Tell MAMA said.