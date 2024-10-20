Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Dollar-starved Maldives notifies new foreign currency rules

Maldivian economy appears to have taken a hit after calls to Indian tourists to avoid the picturesque island nation as a response to President Mohamed Muizzu's 'India Out' campaign last year.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 09:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2024, 09:24 IST
World newsMaldivesCurrencyForexdollar

Follow us on :

Follow Us