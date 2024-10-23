Donald Trump campaign accuses UK's Labour Party of election interference

RULES ON FOREIGNERS

According to US rules, foreigners can volunteer on election campaigns but cannot make financial contributions.

The FEC previously fined the campaign of Bernie Sanders after Australia's Labour Party funded the flights and food of its volunteers to travel to the US and support his campaign.

The Trump complaint cited media reports and a now deleted LinkedIn post from Sofia Patel, head of operations at Britain's Labour Party, who wrote that nearly 100 current and former Labour party staff would be travelling to the U.S. in the coming weeks to help elect Harris, the Democratic vice-president.

"I write on behalf of Donald J. Trump for President 2024, Inc. to request an immediate investigation into blatant foreign interference in the 2024 Presidential Election in the form of apparent illegal foreign national contributions," it said.

"Those searching for foreign interference in our elections need to look no further than (the) LinkedIn post ... The interference is occurring in plain sight."

In a press release titled "The British are coming", the Trump campaign also accused the "far-left Labour Party" of inspiring "Kamala's dangerously liberal policies and rhetoric."

Starmer, travelling on a flight to Samoa, told reporters that Labour volunteers had gone to pretty much every U.S. election. "They're doing it in their spare time, they're doing it as volunteers, they're staying I think with other volunteers over there," he said. "That's really straightforward."