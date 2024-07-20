Donald Trump indicates a tough policy against China, Russia

According to Trump, in his first term, he told China and other countries that if they buy from Iran, the US will not let them do any business in this country. “And we will put tariffs on every product you do send in of 100 per cent or more. And they said to me, 'Well, I think that's about it'."

"They weren't going to buy any oil, and they were ready to make a deal. Iran was going to make a deal with us, and then we had that horrible, horrible result that we'll never let happen again. The election result, we're never going to let that happen again,” he said.