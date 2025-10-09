<p>Washington: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> said on Thursday that the Gaza hostages should be released on Monday or Tuesday and that he hopes to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt. </p><p>Trump opened a White House Cabinet meeting by discussing a deal reached on Wednesday under which the hostages held by Hamas militants are to be released in the first phase of a broader Gaza plan. He said he believed it will lead to "lasting peace." Trump said under the plan Gaza is going to be "slowly redone," a reference to plans to rebuild the Palestinian enclave. He did not provide details.</p><p>Hamas is expected to release the 20 living hostages together, 72 hours after the ceasefire begins.</p>.Donald Trump says Israel, Hamas signed off on first phase of Gaza deal.<p>"We are getting the hostages back on Tuesday, Monday or Tuesday, and that'll be a day of joy," Trump said.</p><p>He said he was going to try to make the trip there to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt. The White House has been scrambling to work out the details of the hastily arranged trip.</p><p>While questions remain about what happens in the region in the long term, Trump said he hoped it would lead to "an everlasting peace."</p>